Verve Pie

Closed today

No reviews yet

313 Schneider Road, Suite 121

Cibolo, TX 78108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Garlic Bread$8.00
housemade dough with garlic aioli and parmesan seasoning served with marinara
The All American$16.00
Garlic aioli, plant based cheddar cheese, plant based, bacon, plant based impossible beef, burger sauce, fried onions, pickled jalapeños, pickled cucumbers.
The Everything Bagel$15.75
Garlic Aioli, Avocado Purée, Cashew Cream Cheese, Marinated Tomatoes, Shaved Red Onion, Everything Bagel Seasoning
The Margherita$13.25
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Cashew Mozzarella, Basil
The Bianca$14.75
Garlic Aioli, Sautéed Mushrooms, Fresh Cashew Mozzarella, Parmesan Seasoning, Micro Herbs, Balsamic Glaze
Side Kale Caesar Salad$7.00
kale salad mix, cranberries, raisins, pistachios, parmesan seasoning, baby tomatoes, & caesar dressing
The Pepperoni$13.75
Tomato Sauce, Garlic Aioli, Cashew Ricotta, Pepperoni (Pepperoni Contains Gluten)
The Big Three$16.00
Tomato Sauce, Garlic Aioli, Cashew Ricotta, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef (All our "Meats" Contain Gluten)
The Mas Veggies$13.75
tomato sauce, plant based mozzarella, black olives, red onions, red bell peppers, green bell peppers, mushrooms
The Buffalo$13.75
Buffalo Cauliflower, Fresh Cashew Mozzarella, Green Onion, Ranch Dressing
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

313 Schneider Road, Suite 121, Cibolo TX 78108

Directions

