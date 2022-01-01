Go
Vespa Italian Café

Home of the Modern Roman Flatbreads

1350 West State Route 89A #22

Popular Items

6. SICILIANA$18.00
Organic Tomato Sauce, Onions, Grilled Eggplant, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Basil.
1. RUCOLA & PROSCIUTTO$19.00
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Slow Roasated Tomatoes, Arugula, Prosciutto di Parma.
Location

1350 West State Route 89A #22

SEDONA AZ

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
