Vespa Italian Café
Home of the Modern Roman Flatbreads
1350 West State Route 89A #22
Popular Items
Location
1350 West State Route 89A #22
SEDONA AZ
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fresh & Natural Thai Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
ChocolaTree
A Sanctuary Created to Nurture Authenticity
Mariposa
Come in and enjoy!