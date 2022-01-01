Go
Vespaio, the latest restaurant by Chef Agostino's Sciandri of the acclaimed Ago Group, is now serving lunch, dinner, and most recently, Happy Hour! Offering a diverse selection of both seasonal dishes and family staples that infuse classic Italian tastes with notes of Mediterranean influence, Vespaio serves its beautifully plated meals, sommelier-selected wines, and handcrafted specialty cocktails both indoors and on an abundant patio that showcases the highlights of Bunker Hill's thriving arts scene.

225 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
