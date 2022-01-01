Vessel Kitchen

Go
Any restaurant can make you full. Vessel is about feeling better. Honest ingredients. New flavors. Seasonal selections. Even if it’s a quick stop, enjoy a great meal and put your day, and your hunger, in time-out. Pause - Refuel - Reconnect. Come as you are, leave feeling renewed and ready for what’s next.

TACOS

905 East 900 South • $

Avg 4.8 (8232 reviews)

Popular Items

CUSTOM PROTEIN SALAD$10.00
Choice of protein, greens, toppings + dressing.
MED 5.0$11.00
falafel, hummus, cashew caesar broccoli, spicy sesame couscous, pita strips, israeli slaw, spiced tahini (vegan, contains gluten, contains nuts, contains soy)
HASH HASH$13.50
braised beef, sweet potato hash, pickled onion, horseradish + feta crema, mustard seed, parsley, chive (contains dairy, contains soy)
CUSTOM VEGGIE PLATE$10.50
Choose from any three of our seasonal market sides.
GOOD 'N PLENTY$13.00
honey mustard pulled pork, creamy mashed potatoes, oven-roasted brussels
sprouts, honey fresno aioli, fresh corn esquites
POKE TUNA$16.00
yellowfin tuna poke, spicy sesame couscous, thai carrots, smashed avocado (contains fish, contains soy, contains gluten, contains nuts)
MARKET SIDE$3.50
Choose any of our hot or cold seasonal market sides.
BEET 'N CHICKEN SALAD$12.50
mixed greens, roasted chicken breast, roasted beets + aged feta, lemon chive quinoa, kaffir lime vinaigrette (contains dairy)
CHICKEN + GRAINS$12.00
shredded chicken, coconut rice + tricolor quinoa, house spicy green sauce, fresno aioli, mango slaw (contains soy)
CUSTOM PROTEIN PLATE$10.00
Choose one market protein and any two seasonal market sides.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

905 East 900 South

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

