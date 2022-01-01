Vessel Kitchen

Go
Any restaurant can make you full. Vessel is about feeling better. Honest ingredients. New flavors. Seasonal selections. Even if it’s a quick stop, enjoy a great meal and put your day, and your hunger, in time-out. Pause - Refuel - Reconnect. Come as you are, leave feeling renewed and ready for what’s next.

SALADS

1784 Uinta Way • $$

Avg 4.6 (1413 reviews)

Popular Items

CHICKEN + GRAINS$12.00
shredded chicken, coconut rice + tricolor quinoa, house spicy green sauce, fresno aioli, mango slaw (contains soy)
SINGLE NAAN FLATBREAD TACO$6.00
Build a custom naan taco with your choice of protein, sauce and topping. Served on warm naan flatbread. ONE PER ORDER. (naan flatbread - vegetarian, gluten, dairy, soy)
CUSTOM PROTEIN PLATE$10.00
Choose one market protein and any two seasonal market sides.
MARKET PROTEIN$3.00
Responsibly sourced and gluten free.
HASH HASH$13.50
braised beef, sweet potato hash, pickled onion, horseradish + feta crema, mustard seed, parsley, chive (contains dairy, contains soy)
MARKET SIDE$3.50
Choose any of our hot or cold seasonal market sides.
POKE TUNA$16.00
yellowfin tuna poke, spicy sesame couscous, thai carrots, smashed avocado (contains fish, contains soy, contains gluten, contains nuts)
CUSTOM PROTEIN SALAD$10.00
Choice of protein, greens, toppings + dressing.
JUNIOR PLATE$7.50
Includes one kids protein, two market sides, and choice of pita strips or kids veggies.
MED 5.0$11.00
falafel, hummus, cashew caesar broccoli, spicy sesame couscous, pita strips, israeli slaw, spiced tahini (vegan, contains gluten, contains nuts, contains soy)
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1784 Uinta Way

Park City UT

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
