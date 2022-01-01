Vesta
Come on in and enjoy!
PIZZA
849 Quarry Rd # 100 • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
849 Quarry Rd # 100
Coralville IA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA
Japanese Ramen Shop
Tribute Eatery & Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
30hop
Craft beer, cocktails, New American fare & a claim to fame rooftop!
If you’ve joined 30hop before you know there’s an unmistakable energy the moment you walk through our doors. We revel in being unique yet approachable providing constantly rotating craft beers, seasonal menus, and an atmosphere that’s all about celebrating good times!
Iowa Athletic Club - REBUILDING
Coming soon to the Iowa River Landing.