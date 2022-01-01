Go
Vesta Trattoria And Wine Bar

2102 30th Avenue

Popular Items

Salsiccia Pizza$18.00
house made pork sausage ,cherry tomato, tomato sauce, mozzarella & provolone
Margherita Pizza$18.00
tomato, basil, provolone cheese and fresh mozzarella cheese
Orecchiette ai Funghi$19.00
wild mushroom sauce, shiitake & truffle butter
Chicken Parm Hero$13.00
Fried Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Sauce on a Hero.
Beef & Veal Braised Meatballs$13.00
Spicy tomato sauce, breadcrumbs & grana padano
Wild Boar Lasagna$20.00
wild boar & beef bolognese, ricotta. mozzarella, & grana padano
Pesto & Fresh Mozzarella Arancini$13.00
yellow tomato couli
Baby Watercress & Roasted Butternut Squash Salad$15.00
red onion, pepitas, dates, asiago & gorgonzola dressing
8oz Trattoria Burger$20.00
provolone, caramelized onions, fried rosemary & house made fries
Gnocchi$21.00
roasted leg of lamb, eggplant-tomato ragu & ricotta salata
Location

2102 30th Avenue

Astoria NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday12:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
