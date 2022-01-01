Vesta Trattoria And Wine Bar
Come in and enjoy!
2102 30th Avenue
Popular Items
Location
2102 30th Avenue
Astoria NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fresco's Cantina
SUPPORT LOCAL!!
Bel Aire Diner
Come in and enjoy!
Bareburger Gift Card
Come in and enjoy!
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!