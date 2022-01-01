Go
Toast

Vesta

wood-fired pizza and small plates.

PIZZA • TAPAS

2022 Broadway Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Meatballs w/ Tomato Sauce$14.50
three pork meatballs, roasted tomato sauce, parmigiana reggiano
Mushroom Toast$14.50
thyme, creme fraiche, grilled bread
Sausage & Honey Pizza$25.50
tomato sauce, spicy Italian sausage, mascarpone, honey, serrano chili
Brussels Sprouts$11.50
apple cider vinaigrette, bacon, breadcrumbs
Margherita Pizza$19.50
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil
Pork Meatballs$14.50
arugula, jalapeno aioli, parmigianno reggiano
Large Arugula Salad$12.50
toasted hazelnuts, shaved parmigianno reggiano, apricot vinaigrette
Cauliflower$10.50
toasted almonds, currants, serrano chili, honey, breadcrumbs
Kale Salad$11.50
jalapeno pickled raisins, breadcrumbs, pecorino, green onion avocado dressing
Beet Salad$12.50
arugula, pistachios, ricotta salata, orange vinaigrette
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2022 Broadway Street

Redwood City CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Angelicas

No reviews yet

Angelicas is a family-owned restaurant creating vibrant California cuisine dishes with Latin flair

Zareen's

No reviews yet

Top 25 restaurants in SF/Bay Area.
www.zareensrestaurant.com

Marufuku Ramen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kasa Indian Eatery

No reviews yet

Vibrant Indian Flavors! | Restaurants & Catering | Serving San Francisco, Redwood City and vicinity | Home-style Indian Cooking | Thali Plates | Kati Rolls | Samosas | Chaat | Indian Beer | Gluten Free Options | Vegan & Vegetarian Options

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston