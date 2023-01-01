Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 4548 - 6704 Old Hwy 67
Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
6704 Old Hwy 67, Cabot AR 72023
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
VP's BBQ & Soulfood Catering Services - The Quarry Food Truck Lot
No Reviews
3225 East Carmichael Road Cabot, AR 72023
View restaurant
Burgers, Pies & Fries - JACKSONVILLE - The Original Fried Pie Shop
No Reviews
1321 T P White Drive Jacksonville, AR 72076
View restaurant