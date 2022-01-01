Go
Vetrano's Restaurant

When it comes to food and hospitality there is no substitute for the passion it takes to create authentic, fresh and delicious cuisine. We have been fortunate to serve the Westerly, Rhode Island community since 2002 and take tremendous pride in being a local favorite for fresh Italian fare.
Everything we offer is made to order and we take pride in sourcing as many of our ingredients from local purveyors as we possibly can. Creating a great guest experience simply requires great food and warm, hospitable service to match. We embrace our opportunity everyday to earn the tremendous support we receive from the Westerly community and beyond.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

130 Granite St • $$

Avg 4.2 (615 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana Grinder$9.50
Garden Salad w/ Mozzarella$8.00
Parmigiana$20.00
Cobb Salad$15.00
Large 16"$16.00
Mediterranean Salad$9.00
Fettucini Alfredo$17.00
Rigatoni alla Vodka$18.00
Lg Grandma Pie$19.00
Medium 14"$14.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

130 Granite St

Westerly RI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
