Vetropolitan

Bringing a metropolis of great American food and entertainment to the veterans and local community.

4561 Hardscrabble Rd Ste. 108

Popular Items

Lamb Chops$32.00
Tender Lamb chops served with your choice of two sides
Location

Columbia SC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
