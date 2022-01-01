Go
St. Marks (Plant Based) Comedy Club

Speakeasy Comedy Club with some of NYCs best comedians and best vegan munchies!

12 Saint Marks Place

Avocado Caesar Salad$18.00
VSPOT Molida Burrito$15.00
Crispy Korean Cauliflower$10.00
CONTAINS SOY SAUCE, CRUSHED PEANUTS & SESAME SEEDS
Chicharron Quesadilla$20.00
New York NY

