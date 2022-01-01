Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Ventura
  • /
  • Wallace Chaffee VFW Post 1679 - 3801 MARKET STREET
Banner picView gallery

Wallace Chaffee VFW Post 1679 - 3801 MARKET STREET

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

3801 MARKET STREET

Ventura, CA 93003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

3801 MARKET STREET, Ventura CA 93003

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch (Ventura) - Ventura
orange starNo Reviews
4020 East Main Street Ventura, CA 93003
View restaurantnext
Sumo Japanese Restaurant - Ventura
orange star4.1 • 1,552
1730 S Victoria Ave Ventura, CA 93003
View restaurantnext
Brophy Bros. - Ventura - 1559 Spinnaker Drive
orange starNo Reviews
1559 Spinnaker Drive Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Boatyard Pub
orange star4.2 • 900
1583 Spinnaker Dr Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Ventura Music Hall - 1888 East Thompson Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
1888 East Thompson Boulevard Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Valentinos x Copper
orange starNo Reviews
2292 E Main St Suite A Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ventura

WaBa Grill - WG0227 - Ventura (Telephone)
orange star4.6 • 1,609
4726 Telephone Road Ventura, CA 93003
View restaurantnext
Sumo Japanese Restaurant - Ventura
orange star4.1 • 1,552
1730 S Victoria Ave Ventura, CA 93003
View restaurantnext
Boatyard Pub
orange star4.2 • 900
1583 Spinnaker Dr Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000505 - Gateway Shopping Center
orange star4.3 • 100
4960 Telephone Rd. Ventura, CA 93003
View restaurantnext
Bank of Italy Cocktail Trust - 394 e main st
orange star4.0 • 32
394 e main st Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Ventura

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Camarillo

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Moorpark

No reviews yet

Thousand Oaks

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Simi Valley

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Santa Barbara

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Malibu

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Calabasas

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Wallace Chaffee VFW Post 1679 - 3801 MARKET STREET

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston