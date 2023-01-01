VFW 612 - 420 E Washington Ave
Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
420 E Washington Ave, Fergus Falls MN 56537
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Palmer's Kitchen + Bar - 1918 Pebble Lake Golf Dr.
No Reviews
1918 Pebble Lake Golf Dr. Fergus Falls, MN 56537
View restaurant
Underwood Oil Inc - 29346 State Highway 210
No Reviews
29346 State Highway 210 Underwood, MN 56586
View restaurant