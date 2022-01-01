Go
Toast

VFW 8118

Come in and enjoy!

832 E. Venice Ave.

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

832 E. Venice Ave.

Venice FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Left Coast Seafood

No reviews yet

Celebrating 20 years of fresh, local seafood!

Joey D's of Venice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Italiano's - North

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tikka Indian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Tikka Indian Cuisine is where your senses come alive with the aroma of fresh Indian spices in the air. Come enjoy and explore the flavors of our Indian food. You will delight in visual creations that entice the eyes and enliven the palette. Our vision is to reflect the authentic dishes of India at Tikka Indian Cuisine, with ambiance, service, and modern presentation. We welcome you to embark on a culinary journey as you enjoy the ultimate dining experience and invite you to experience Tikka Indian Cuisine.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston