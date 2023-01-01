VFW Auxiliary to Austin Memorial Post 7810 - 293 Costello Avenue
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
293 Costello Avenue, Austin PA 16720
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Hotel Crittenden - 133 N Main St
No Reviews
133 North Main Street Coudersport, PA 16915
View restaurant