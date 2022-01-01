VFW Jack Mcdoweell Post 5484
Come in and enjoy!
2321 vfw lane
Location
2321 vfw lane
Providence KY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Wildfire Pizza
Brick oven pizza made with fresh and clean ingredients!
Big City Market & Coffee Bar
Everything you would expect from a big city coffee shop, right here in downtown Madisonville! We offer specialty-grade espresso, Chai, house-made pastries, and a fresh and flavorful lunch menu, all in a eclectic and inviting environment.
Duggers Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
The Crowded House
Come in and enjoy!