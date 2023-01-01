VFW Post 1317 - 811 E Macarthur St
Open today 12:00 PM - 2:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Location
811 E Macarthur St, Shawnee OK 74804
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Van's Pig Stand - Shawnee (Harrison St) - 3815 North Harrison Street
No Reviews
3815 North Harrison Street Shawnee, OK 74804
View restaurant
Van's Pig Stands - Highland St, Shawnee, OK
No Reviews
717 East Highland Street Shawnee, OK 74801
View restaurant
LaDonna's Grill & Bar - 524 South Dawson Street
No Reviews
524 South Dawson Street Meeker, OK 74855
View restaurant