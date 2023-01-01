Go
Banner picView gallery

VFW POST 1728 - 1066 S US HWY 35

Open today 4:30 PM - 8:59 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1066 S US HWY 35

Winamac, IN 46996

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday4:30 pm - 8:59 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 8:59 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:59 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:59 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:59 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:59 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:59 pm

Location

1066 S US HWY 35, Winamac IN 46996

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chiro Coffee Company - 1206 S Monticello St
orange starNo Reviews
1206 S Monticello St Winamac, IN 46996
View restaurantnext
Tippy's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
200 N Monticello Winamac, IN 46996
View restaurantnext
Lake Max Beach Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3000 E Shore Dr Culver, IN 46511
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Street Pizza - Culver
orange star5.0 • 8
614 E Lake Shore Dr Culver, IN 46511
View restaurantnext
Toto Cafe - 3060 South Range Road
orange starNo Reviews
3060 South Range Road North Judson, IN 46366
View restaurantnext
Putt's Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
128 E th St Rochester, IN 46975
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Winamac

Valparaiso

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Chesterton

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Crown Point

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

VFW POST 1728 - 1066 S US HWY 35

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston