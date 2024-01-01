VFW Post 1893 - 6200 Aedc Rd
Open today 2:00 PM - 11:59 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Location
6200 Aedc Rd, Estill Springs TN 37330
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ragu NY Pizza & Italian Kitchen - TN
No Reviews
111 West Lauderdale Street Tullahoma, TN 37388
View restaurant