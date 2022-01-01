Go
VFW Post 1944 image
Bars & Lounges

VFW Post 1944

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

16157 Gale Ave

Industry, CA 91745

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

16157 Gale Ave, Industry CA 91745

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

El Bukanas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Greek Kitchen Management

No reviews yet

UN1QUE TEA

No reviews yet

ONE OF A KIND

bb.q Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our delicious K chicken!

VFW Post 1944

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston