VFW POST 2070
Come in and enjoy!
825 S Magnolia Ave
Location
825 S Magnolia Ave
Monrovia CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
BurgerIM
Chef Inspired Burgers
The Derby - Arcadia
The Derby World Famous Restaurant located in Arcadia, California is an upscale dining establishment serving mouth watering cuisine to the San Gabriel Valley and surrounding communities. Since 1922, The Derby has been delighting race fans with delicious food, an inviting ambiance, and excellent service. Join us today for an amazing dining experience.
Robeks
Robeks Monrovia
Tokyo Wako
Grand style of Japanese Table cooking! Teppan-yaki Japanese steak house and Sushi.