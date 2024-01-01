Go
VFW Post 2406 - Maple City VFW

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

695 Lansing Road

Charlotte, MI 48813

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

