Vfw Post 2511 - 1290 WAGNER RD
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location
1290 WAGNER RD, Porter IN 46304
