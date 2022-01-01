VFW Post 4190
Open today 9:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
2309 Veterans Drive Southeast
Decatur, AL 35601
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 1:00 am
Location
2309 Veterans Drive Southeast, Decatur AL 35601
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Big Bob Gibson BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock out with your chopsticks out!
SUCH-n-SUCH Truck - New
Come in and enjoy!
SUCH-n-SUCH
Come in and enjoy!