Go
A map showing the location of VFW Post 8385 - 150 Camden Woods Prky EView gallery

VFW Post 8385 - 150 Camden Woods Prky E

Open today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

150 Camden Woods Prky E

Kingsland, GA 31548

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location

150 Camden Woods Prky E, Kingsland GA 31548

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Wing Maxx of Kingsland
orange starNo Reviews
228 Kings Bay Road St. Marys, GA 31558
View restaurantnext
Bessie's
orange starNo Reviews
864 Mission Trace Dr Saint Marys, GA 31558
View restaurantnext
Southern River Walk LLC
orange starNo Reviews
101 E Stable Ally St. Marys, GA 31558
View restaurantnext
Cedar Oak Cafe - 304 Osborne Street
orange starNo Reviews
304 Osborne Street Saint Marys, GA 31558
View restaurantnext
Crown Majestic Kitchen Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
96688 Commodore Point Dr Yulee, FL 32097
View restaurantnext
Beach Diner - Fernandina Beach
orange starNo Reviews
2006 S. 8th St. Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Kingsland

Fernandina Beach

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Saint Simons Island

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

VFW Post 8385 - 150 Camden Woods Prky E

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston