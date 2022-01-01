Go
Toast

V-Grits & Chimera Brewing

Vegan Restaurant & Brewery

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1025 Barret Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (253 reviews)

Popular Items

Jerk Burrito$14.00
grilled tortilla filled with black beans, rice, jerk beef, pineapple pepper relish, and smothered with queso
---
allergens: wheat, cashews, soy
Nashville Hot Chicken$14.00
House made vegan chicken battered & fried, dipped in Nashville hot chicken seasoning, with lettuce, tomato, ranch, pickles, on a bun.
--
Allergens: wheat, almonds, soy
Animal Burger$14.00
Beyond burger with lettuce, tomato, melted vegan cheddar, caramelized onions, thousand island dressing, pickles, on a bun.
Allergens: wheat, soy
Phatty Melt$14.00
double beyond beef patty topped with melted vegan cheese, caramelized onions & green chilis, ranch, pickles, on grilled Texas toast
--
allergens: wheat, soy, coconut
Texas Buffalo Chicken Fried Steak$14.00
housemade vegan steak battered & fried, dipped in buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomato, ranch, pickles, on a grilled Texas toast
Crunchwrap$13.00
Vegan taco beef, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, chili lime crema, tostada shell, in a grilled flour tortilla
-
Allergens: wheat, cashews, corn, soy
Choco Chip Cookie - Half Peach$3.00
salted chocolate chip cookie from Half Peach Bakery & Cafe
Dressings Etc
Fries$4.00
Gluten-Free
Allergens: soy
Caribbean Jerk Platter$14.00
sautéed jerk tofu and red onions, fried plantains, stewed black beans, jasmine rice
--
gluten-free; nut-free; allergens: soy
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

1025 Barret Ave

Louisville KY

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Café

No reviews yet

https://www.thecafetogo.com/

Outlook Inn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taco Luchador

No reviews yet

Just like the traditions of the luchadores, our tacos are one of a kind & unique. Expressions and tastes created by chefs with the taco connoisseur in mind.

Flanagan's Ale House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston