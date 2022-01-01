Go
The pizza at Via 313 is inspired by our memories of traditional Detroit-Style pies from our youths (Cloverleaf, Buddy's, Loui's, Niki's) and the best traditional pizzas in the region. We're proud to serve Austin genuine Detroit Style Pizza out of our two customized pizza trailers and three brick-and-mortar locations, with our signature dough prepared daily using the finest flours and classic baking techniques. If you're new to Detroit Style Pizza, stop by and let us show you what it's all about.

Popular Items

Cheese Bread$6.00
Large Pepperoni$24.00
Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under cheese) and Detroit sauce.
Large Via Signature 1/2 & 1/2$1.00
Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!
Small Detroiter$14.00
Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.
Small Pepperoni$13.00
Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under cheese) and Detroit sauce.
Small Cadillac$17.00
Gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No red sauce.
Large Detroiter$26.00
Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.
Side: Ranch Dressing$2.00
Proceeds from every side of Ranch go to our monthly donation. Thank you for your support! Ask your server about this month's charity.
Small Omnivore$15.00
Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.
Cinnamon Sticks$6.00
Small, Detroit-style dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with house-made cream cheese icing.

Location

Cedar Park TX

Sunday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
