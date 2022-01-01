Via 313
The pizza at Via 313 is inspired by our memories of traditional Detroit-Style pies from our youths (Cloverleaf, Buddy's, Loui's, Niki's) and the best traditional pizzas in the region. We're proud to serve Austin genuine Detroit Style Pizza out of our two customized pizza trailers and three brick-and-mortar locations, with our signature dough prepared daily using the finest flours and classic baking techniques. If you're new to Detroit Style Pizza, stop by and let us show you what it's all about.
1335 E Whitestone Blvd,
Popular Items
Location
1335 E Whitestone Blvd,
Cedar Park TX
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken is blazing a new trail in Austin! Inspired by Nashville hot chicken, Harold Marmulstein, Salty Sow Chef and Owner is expanding his portfolio bringing his chef-inspired knack to the newest venture Tumble 22 Hot Chicken, changing the way Austin experiences chicken.
The chicken is fried and coated in Chef Marmulstein’s own secret blend of spices, getting its heat from the cayenne and spice dip. The basic components of the dish are chicken, a combination of spices, and careful cooking in hot oil. MSG is not used in the preparation of any of Tumble 22 chicken or products.
So how hot is it? Tumble 22’s four heat levels don’t mess around ranging from “wimpy” to “Cluck’n Hot.” But, before you delve into this culinary adventure be forewarned, you’ve got to be ready to take a little heat. For those who don’t like it hot, the menu includes other flavor options and sauces like Comeback and Cilantro Mint.
Sushi Fever
We are proud to serve Cedar Park with delicious sushi and gourmet Japanese food. Sushi Fever is a family owned restaurant located in the Cedar Park Town Center. Please come and enjoy our "fabulicious" food and exciting atmosphere!
JuiceLand
Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.
Slab BBQ - Cedar Park
SLOW LOW & BANGING BBQ SAMMICHES!