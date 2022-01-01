Go
Via 313

Open today 2:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Via 313

No reviews yet

1085 E Main St

Lehi, UT 84043

Popular Items

Pepperoni$12.00
Just cheese and natural casing pepperoni.
Small Carnivore$16.00
Bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano.
Small Omnivore$15.00
Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.
Small Pepperoni$13.00
Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under cheese) and Detroit sauce.
Large Detroiter$26.00
Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.
Small Detroiter$14.00
Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.
Small Cadillac$17.00
Gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No red sauce.
Small Cheese$12.00
Plain cheese with red sauce.
Cinnamon Sticks$6.00
Small, Detroit-style dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with house-made cream cheese icing.

All hours

Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Via 313

orange starNo Reviews
