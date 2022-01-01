Go
We are offering a limited menu of favorites for Take Out only.
Give us about 20 minutes to prepare your order, when you arrive, call the restaurant , we will bring your food out to you.
Thank You for Your Support!!!
Stay Safe.
Your Via Baci Crew.

PIZZA

Popular Items

Enzo$17.79
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Sopressata Salami, Spicy Sausage, Pepperoni, Caramelized Onions, Fresh Oregano
Caesar Side$6.49
House Made Caesar
Kid Cheese Pizza$5.99
Pasta Pomodoro - Classic Spaghetti$9.99
Light San Marzano Sauce, Garlic, Basil, Oregano
Via Baci Chop$15.99
Romaine, Rosemary Chicken Breast, Fresh Basil, Tomato, Garbanzos, Scallions, Fresh Mozzarella, Caesar Dressing
Mediterranean$14.99
Capers, Lemon, Grape Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Light White Wine-Butter Sauce, Spaghetti
Pepperoni$16.29
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Fresh Oregano
Brussels Sprouts & Baby Kale$13.99
Fire Roasted Sprouts, Mixed Baby Greens, Pine Nuts, Bacon, Parmesan
Chicken Parmesan$19.49
Breaded Chicken, Spaghetti, Garlic Herb Oil, San Marzano Sauce, House Made Mozzarella, Shaved Parmesan, Scallion, Basil
Margherita Classica.$14.49
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

10005 Commons St #200

Lone Tree CO

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Blue Island Oyster Bar - Lone Tree

No reviews yet

In collaboration with Blue Island Shellfish Farms in Long Island, NY, and a commitment to high-quality seafood, Shucking Good Hospitality brings to you a second location in Lone Tree, CO!
Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood is where Colorado meets coastal culture. We invite you to join us for ”dock-to-dish” dining at it’s best.

Lone Tree Grill

No reviews yet

Located inside the clubhouse at the Lone Tree Golf Club & Hotel, the Lone Tree Grill is open to the public seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Enjoy weekday specials.
The Lone Tree Grill is perfect for golfers who want to grab a bite and a drink before or after a round of golf and for locals to enjoy a neighborhood dining experience.

Reed's Southside Tavern

No reviews yet

Sports Bar with upscale pub food

GQue - Lonetree

No reviews yet

Colorado's Only Championship BBQ Restaurant Featuring same day smoked all natural Meats. We are your BBQ catering Experts!

