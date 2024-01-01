Via Cibo - 120 Earl Grey Drive - Kanata - Via Cibo
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
120 Earl Grey Drive, Ottawa CN K2T 1B6
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Persis Grill-Bells Corner - 360 Moodie Drive
No Reviews
360 Moodie Drive Ottawa, CN K2H 8G3
View restaurant
AAHAR The Taste of India- Churchill - 727 Churchill Avenue North
No Reviews
727 Churchill Avenue North Ottawa, CN K1Z 5G7
View restaurant