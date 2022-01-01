Via Farina
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
623 Reviews
$$
1108 S 10th St
Omaha, NE 68108
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Location
1108 S 10th St, Omaha NE 68108
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Upstream Brewing Company
As Omaha's original brewpub, we've been making visitors feel like locals and locals feel like another round since 1996. We now invite you to spend as little time on this site as possible, and instead join us for a good time made great.
Omaha Dog Bar
We can't wait to PAWty with you!
Hiro 88
Come in and enjoy!
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!