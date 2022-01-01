Go
Via Farina

623 Reviews

1108 S 10th St

Omaha, NE 68108

Popular Items

Arancini$10.00
panko-breaded risotto, tomato-basil ragu,pecorino,grana padano
Bucatini Pomodoro$17.00
tomato, basil, pecorino
Salsiccia$17.00
garlic sausage, fennel, arugula, sun-dried tomato, pecorino, truffle salt
Fratello$14.00
soppressata, mozzarella, chili flakes, pecorino, honey
Caesar Salad
white anchovy, cured egg yolk, parmesan, sourdough
Shaved Brussel Sprout$8.00
oregano vinaigrette, sprouted wheat, pecorino, candied walnuts
Pepperone$14.00
salami, oregano, mozzarella, pecorino
Margherita$13.00
mozzarella, basil, olive oil
Paraggi$15.00
wood-roasted peppers, garlic sausage, oregano, mozzarella
Rigatoni d'Anatra$21.00
duck bolognese, calabrian chili, pecorino, pangratatto
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

1108 S 10th St, Omaha NE 68108

