Via Mare
A fun-loving little Venetian-inspired restaurant established 2019 providing our island community with italian-ish small plates highlighting garden & sea! (We also make a mean Nashville-style hot chicken)
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
17 Broad St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
17 Broad St
Nantucket MA
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Station 21
Come in and enjoy!
Nantucket Tap Room
Come on in and enjoy!
LoLa 41 Nantucket
LoLa 41 is a global bistro and sushi bar, located on the island of Nantucket - 30 miles off the coast of Massachusetts. We provide guests with the opportunity to experience a worldly culinary delight, which takes them on a global journey across the 41st parallel. Flooded in candle light and selectively curated music in the background, LoLa 41 is always a top choice among visitors and residents alike.
Brotherhood of Thieves
Come in and enjoy!