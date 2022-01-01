Go
Toast

Via Mare

A fun-loving little Venetian-inspired restaurant established 2019 providing our island community with italian-ish small plates highlighting garden & sea! (We also make a mean Nashville-style hot chicken)

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

17 Broad St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1151 reviews)

Popular Items

Deviled Eggs$7.00
daily preparation
Chicken$37.00
pan-seared green circle chicken breast, savory pecan butter, salad of castelvetrano olives, roasted shallot petals,
toasted pecans & warm spices, preserved lemon pan jus
Local Lettuces$16.00
Anjou pears, toasted pecans, parm, roasted garlic thyme vin
Hot Chicken Milanese$9.00
spicy fried chicken bites & moroccan pancakes
Fried Brussels$15.00
raisin-caper-anchovy vinaigrette, cauliflower puree & breadcrumbs
Fried Chicken!$69.00
Includes coleslaw, mashed potatoes & gravy, baked beans, 4x biscuits, 3oz house-made hot sauce, pickles & brownie bites
Korea$120.00
Includes banchan, kimchi scallion pancakes, veggie bibimbap, rice cake balls, tteokbokki and ginger fro-yo! Serves 3-5
Stracciatella Crostini$14.00
hand-pulled stracciatella, olio verde & flaky salt
Risotto$30.00
diver scallops, spring peas, pecorino di fossa, fermented asparagus & local spinach
Grilled Beans$15.00
runner & wax beans, walnut ajika & crispy shallots
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Table Service
Online Ordering

Location

17 Broad St

Nantucket MA

Sunday1:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday1:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Station 21

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nantucket Tap Room

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

LoLa 41 Nantucket

No reviews yet

LoLa 41 is a global bistro and sushi bar, located on the island of Nantucket - 30 miles off the coast of Massachusetts. We provide guests with the opportunity to experience a worldly culinary delight, which takes them on a global journey across the 41st parallel. Flooded in candle light and selectively curated music in the background, LoLa 41 is always a top choice among visitors and residents alike.

Brotherhood of Thieves

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston