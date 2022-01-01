Go
Via Vai Trattoria Pizzeria

Via Vai has offers a great variety of food, ranging from pizza and pasta to natural beef, lamb chops, poultry and the freshest seafood. The thin crust pizza and homemade bread are baked in a wood burning oven daily. As for vegetables, most are local and fully organic products, which is why our specials are seasonal.

1483 East Valley Road #20 • $$

Avg 3.5 (137 reviews)

Fettuccini Alla Bolognese$24.95
Flat egg noodles & Italian style meat ragout
Cappellini Con Pomodoro Fresco$19.95
Angel hair pasta, fresh tomato, garlic, basil & extra virgin olive oil
Siciliana$18.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, spicy Italian sausage, capers, olives & oregano
Capricciosa$18.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, mushrooms, artichokes, olives, red onion & oregano
Margherita$13.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano & basil
Insalata Cappuccina$15.95
Whole butter head lettuce, fresh tomato, Asiago, parmesan & house dressing
Insalata Via Vai$9.95
Baby lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons & house dressing
Salsiccia$17.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mild Italian sausage & oregano
Insalata Romana$13.95
Romaine, parmesan, croutons & creamy caesar style dressing
Diavola$17.95
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, spicy calabrese salami & oregano
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1483 East Valley Road #20

Santa Barbara CA

Sunday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
