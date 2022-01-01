Via Veneto Manasquan
Italian comfort food
2410 HWY 35
Manasquan NJ
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
