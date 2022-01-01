Go
Via Veneto Manasquan

Italian comfort food

2410 HWY 35

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side Pasta Marinara$4.00
Rigatoni Vodka$22.00
vodka infused pink cream sauce.
Picatta$28.00
Choose Chicken, Veal or Shrimp
Orecchiette With Broccoli Rabe And Sausage$28.00
Sauteed with Garlic &E.V.O.O.
Melanzane Parmigiana$22.00
Francaise$28.00
Choose Chicken, Veal or Shrimp
in a white wine lemon sauce.
Side Sausage$6.00
Polpette al Sugo$12.00
Veal Meatballs in Tomato Sauce & Basil
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine lettuce, croutons, grated cheese, with a dressing of olive oil,
lemon juice, garlic, and seasonings.
Stracciatella Romana Soup$8.00
egg drop soup, fresh spinach parmigiana in a clear consomme.
Location

2410 HWY 35

Manasquan NJ

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
