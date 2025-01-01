Restaurant banner image

Via 313 Mercer Street - Trailer

12005 W US-290

Austin, TX 78737

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
The pizza at Via 313 is inspired by our memories of traditional Detroit-Style pies from our youths (Cloverleaf, Buddy's, Loui's, Niki's) and the best traditional pizzas in the region. We're proud to serve Austin genuine Detroit Style Pizza out of our two customized pizza trailers and three brick-and-mortar locations, with our signature dough prepared daily using the finest flours and classic baking techniques. If you're new to Detroit Style Pizza, stop by and let us show you what it's all about.

12005 W US-290, Austin, TX 78737

