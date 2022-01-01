Go
Toast

Via 313

Via 313 is a neighborhood spot serving Detroit-style pizza. We strive to provide delicious food and impact our communities positively.
"Better Living Through Pizza."

600 W. 6th.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Carnivore$16.00
Smoked Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Natural Casing Pepperoni, Italian Sausage
Detroiter$14.00
Cheese, Double Pepperoni (Smoked Pepperoni underneath the cheese & Natural Casing Pepperoni on top of the cheese)
Ambassador Bridge$17.00
Natural Casing Pepperoni, Sausage, Garlic, and Ricotta
Classic Cheese (v)$12.00
Via 313's unique cheese blend - bakes right to the crust.
Side of Buttermilk Ranch$2.00
Proceeds benefit Austin Threads
Omnivore$15.00
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Natural Casing Pepperoni, Italian Sausage
Original Pepperoni$13.00
Cheese, Smoked Pepperoni (under the cheese to prevent charring)
Cadillac$17.00
Gorgonzola, Fig Preserves, Prosciutto, Shaved Parmesan, Balsamic Glaze (no red sauce)
Herbivore (v)$14.00
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives
1/2 & 1/2
See full menu

Location

600 W. 6th.

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Simi Estiatorio

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cheers Shots Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Asador at Las Perlas

No reviews yet

Asador Tacos at Las Perlas. Swing through the Las Perlas or Seven Grand and order up your tacos in the back.

Antone's Nightclub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston