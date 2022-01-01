Via 313
Via 313 is a neighborhood spot serving Detroit-style pizza. We strive to provide delicious food and impact our communities positively.
"Better Living Through Pizza."
600 W. 6th.
Austin TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
