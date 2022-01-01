Go
Via 313

Via 313 proudly serves Detroit-style pizza, a thick-crust, pan-baked, sauce-on-top slice of heaven. We also offer salads, appetizers, a thin-crust option, as well as desserts. Our motto is "Better Living through Pizza," and we work every day to ensure our guests live better.

6705 West US Highway 290

Popular Items

Plain$11.00
Plain cheese with red sauce.
Large Detroiter$26.00
Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.
Small Omnivore$15.00
Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.
Cheese Bread$6.00
Small, Detroit-style dough, baked with garlic, oregano, and four cheese blend. Topped with grated parmesan, served with marinara.
Small Detroiter$14.00
Two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit Sauce.
Large Omnivore$28.00
Natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Detroit sauce.
Small Cadillac$17.00
Gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No red sauce.
Small Cheese$12.00
Plain cheese with red sauce.
Arugula$10.00
Arugula, spinach, candied pecans, orange zest, shallots. Served with Peach vinaigrette. Add Goat Cheese $2.
Large Caesar$9.00
Romaine, croutons, parmesan crisps, shaved parmesan. Served with house-made creamy Caesar.
Location

6705 West US Highway 290

Austin TX

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

