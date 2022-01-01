Go
  • Wayne
  • /
  Viaggio Ristorante

Viaggio Ristorante

1055 Hamburg Turnpike

Popular Items

Ricotta Cavatelli$29.00
lamb ragu, pea mash, mint, pecorino romano
Hanger Steak$40.00
potato fritti, spring onion pesto, red onion, jam
Roasted Beets$16.00
pistachio & mint
Calamari Fritti$16.00
lemon butter, shallot, chili
Octopus$17.00
"gigante marinati" & mostarda
Arugula$14.00
parmigiano & terre bormane
aceto balsamico
Linguine$25.00
clams, house cured pancetta, chili
Cauliflower Fritti$14.00
Romesco
Pappardelle$25.00
polpetti & sweet sausage sugo
Location

1055 Hamburg Turnpike

Wayne NJ

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm


