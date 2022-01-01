Go
Viale Pizza and Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

1390 S Colorado Blvd #190

Popular Items

Garlic Knots$8.00
fresh garlic, parmesan cheese, marinara
The Virginia Village Veggie 12"$16.00
red sauce, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, black olives, red onions, oven roasted tomatoes, grana padano, fresh ribbon basil
Chicken Parmesan$20.00
rigatoni pasta, breaded chicken, marinara, mozzarella cheese, crispy pancetta, grana padano, parsley
Build Your own 12" Pizza$12.00
red sauce, grande mozzarella cheese, grana padano, fresh ribbon basil
The Margherita 12"$16.00
red sauce, house-made mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil leaves, grana padano
Chicken Piccata$21.00
linguine pasta, white wine cream sauce, lemon, shallots, garlic, capers,grana padano, parsley
Traditional Bolognese$19.00
pappardelle pasta, traditional meat sauce, grana padano, parsley
The Bonnie Brae Bronx 12"$18.00
red sauce, calabrese salami, carmine lonardo's italian sausage, cup & char pepperoni, grana padano, fresh ribbon basil
Italian Salad (small)$9.00
arugula, moxed greens, crispy pancetta, salami, pepperoni toasted pine nuts, whole castelvetrano olives, red onion, house-made croutons, giardiniera vinaigrette
Little Gem Caesar (small)$7.00
little gem romaine, house-made croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
Location

1390 S Colorado Blvd #190

Denver CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
