Via Real

Popular Items

Fajita Chicken Dinner$21.00
Chicken Fajita, Sautéed Onions & Peppers, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Flour Tortillas, & Borracho Beans
CYO 2 Item$15.00
Choice of 2: Taco, Soft Burrito, or Enchilada with Shredded Chicken, Beef, or Cheese, with Spanish Rice & Black Beans
Smoked Brisket Flautas$14.00
Flautas Stuffed with Smoked Brisket, with Crema Lime Compote
Chips & Salsa 8oz PU$2.95
Steak Smoked Tend 10$52.00
10oz Beef Tenderloin, Smoked on Red Oak, Yukon Potatoes, Grilled Vegetables, & House Demi-Glaze
Queso 8oz PU$8.00
Chile con Queso
CYO 3 Item$18.00
Choice of 3: Taco, Soft Burrito, or Enchilada with Shredded Chicken, Beef, or Cheese, with Spanish Rice & Black Beans
Guacamole 8oz PU$10.00
Fresh Guacamole
Chips & Salsa 16oz PU$4.95
Soup Tortilla Bowl$7.00
Chicken Broth, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Chicken, & Cheddar
Location

4020 North MacArthur Boulevard

Irving TX

Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
