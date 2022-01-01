Vibe N Slurp
Come in and enjoy!
1776 Hooper Avenue
Popular Items
Location
1776 Hooper Avenue
Tom's River NJ
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Healthy and Delicious
We are a healthy quick serve restaurant with a wide assortment of homemade food. Choose from our chicken burgers, veggie burgers, gluten free entrees, whole wheat wraps & paninis, salads, smoothies and juices. We use mostly organic ingredients. We offer dine in, delivery, take out and pick up.
Surf Taco - Silverton
Come in and enjoy!
Trattoria Giovanni
Come in and enjoy!
Rocco's Meatballs
Worlds Best Meatballs
www.roccosmeatballs.com