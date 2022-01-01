Go
Vibe N Slurp

1776 Hooper Avenue

Popular Items

Tonkotsu Ramen$16.00
Shoyu Ramen$16.00
Curried Oxtail Ramen$21.00
Curried Chicken Ramen$18.00
Jerk Chicken Ramen$18.00
Spicy Boneyard BBQ Rib Tip Ramen$18.00
BBQ Chicken Ramen$17.00
Bao Buns - Pork Belly (3 pcs)$13.00
Veggie Ramen$16.88
Location

1776 Hooper Avenue

Tom's River NJ

Sunday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
