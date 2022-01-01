Lucy Dee's BBQ
Open today 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Location
669 E Sheldon Street, Prescott AZ 86301
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
COLT Grill, BBQ & Spirits - Whiskey Row
No Reviews
202 South Montezuma Street Prescott, AZ 86303
View restaurant