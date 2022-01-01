Go
Toast

Vibes Juice Bar

Serving cold-pressed juice, smoothies, acai bowls and house-made vegan snack. We're all about community, wellness and delicious flavors! It more than a feeling at Vibes...come in and enjoy!

216 S. Montezuma St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Nutty Acai$6.75
Banana, Peanut Butter, Blueberries, Almond Milk, Cinnamon, Acai, Chia Seeds, Agave, Cacao powder
Green Detox$6.75
Cilantro, Parsley, Kale, Apple, Cucumber, Celery
Peanut Paradise$9.25
"Blended Acai with Banana, Almond Milk, Strawberries, Peanut Butter, Agave. Toppings: Toppings: Granola, Strawberries,
Sesame Seeds, Blueberries, Coconut, Peanut Butter"
Berry Bliss$9.25
"Blended Acai with Banana, Almond Milk, Strawberries, Raspberries, Agave. Toppings: Granola, Raspberries, Goji
Berries, Banana, Blueberries, Almond Butter"
Tropical Vibes$6.75
Banana, Pineapple, Lemon, Agave, Kale, Spirulina, Coconut Water
Mocha Marvel$6.75
Banana, Sesame Butter, Oats, Cacao Powder, Agave, Cashews, Almond Milk, Cacao nibs, Coffee
Bob Marley$9.25
"Blended Strawberries, Blueberries, Almond Milk, Agave, Peanut Butter. Toppings: Granola, Goji Berries, Cacao
Nibs, sliced Banana, Raspberries, Peanut Butter"
Good Vibes$6.75
Banana, Almond Milk, Strawberries, Blueberries, Vanilla Vegan Protein powder, Agave
Green Lemonade
Lemon, Apple, Kale, Spinach
Vanilla Berries$6.75
Strawberries, Raspberries, Cashews, Agave, Almond Milk, Chia Seeds, Vanilla
See full menu

Location

216 S. Montezuma St.

Prescott AZ

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Prescott Public House

No reviews yet

A Downtown Prescott gem since 2016.

Bill's Grill

No reviews yet

Bill's Grill has been treating Prescott, Arizona to flavorful, high-quality food since 2011 when our founder, Bill Tracy, designed an innovative menu inspired by his culinary training in Thailand and Oaxaca, Mexico.
This delicious fusion of Eastern and Western flavors, along with a hand-curated selection of craft microbrews, has made Bill's Grill Prescott's favorite neighborhood gathering place.
At Bill's Grill, the highest quality ingredients are used to create our housemade sauces, sandwiches, burgers, vegetarian options, premium shakes, and more. Our beef is always fresh and never frozen. We're proud to offer a choice of quality Angus beef that we grind in-house daily to offer our guests the freshest, best-tasting burgers.

The Point Bar & Lounge

No reviews yet

Prescott Arizona's 1st Craft Cocktail Lounge

Lone Spur Cafe

No reviews yet

We are a cowboy breakfast & lunch cafe, offering great cowboy food, great cowboy service, & genuine cowboy charm!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston