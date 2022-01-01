Go
Main pic

Vibes Kitchen & Bar

Open today 12:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1303 Walnut Street

Des Moines, IA 50309

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 8:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

1303 Walnut Street, Des Moines IA 50309

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Malo

No reviews yet

MALO is Des Moines’ destination for Latin cuisine. From classic Havana cocktails to inventive Mexican dishes, MALO celebrates all the flavors of Latin America.
Soy MALO, soy todo el país.
Metered street parking (free on weekends and after 6pm) is available directly in front of Malo as well as on adjacent streets. Free parking is also available in the Wells Fargo garage at the southeast corner of 9th and Mulberry after 5pm and on weekends

Mad Meatball Pizzeria & Pub

No reviews yet

pizzeria and pub

Bubba Southern Comforts

No reviews yet

Bubba offers chef-driven comfort food complemented by craft cocktails, micro brews and wines. With culinary inspiration drawn from across the South. Bubba’s full menu includes all your regional favorites, including deviled eggs, fried chicken & waffles, shrimp & grits, meatloaf, gumbo and more

Django

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Vibes Kitchen & Bar

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston