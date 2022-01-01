Go
Toast

Vibrant

Our full menu is gluten, dairy and refined sugar free. We source local, organic produce and make our bread, pastries, cheese and milks in-house. Our chicken and eggs are pasture-raised and organic.

1931 Fairview • $$

Avg 4.2 (75 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Hash$13.00
Sweet Potato, organic spinach, sofrito, macadamia-cashew cheese, free-range fried eggs, roasted red salsa, micro cilantro
Root Veggie Muffin$4.00
Matcha Latte$5.00
House-made almond cashew milk, honey
Salmon Rice Bowl$19.00
Wild Ora King salmon, heirloom rice blend, green beans, herbs, lemon-caper dressing
Kale Salad (V)$15.00
Organic kale, fuji apple, red onion, organic Texas pecans, parsley, mint, wild rice, roasted poblano dressing (v)
2 Breakfast Tacos$9.00
Almond flour tortilla, free-range scrambled egg, organic microgreens, avocado, watermelon radish, jalapeno-mango salsa
Greens & Grain Bowl (V)$17.00
Mixed hydroponics greens, quinoa, fennel, broccolini, macadamia- cashew cheese, fennel pollen dressing (v)
Chocolate Chip Cookie (V)$2.25
Roasted Chicken Panini$13.00
Free-range chicken, roasted jalapeno hummus, tomato, basil, red onion, sunflower ricotta on house-made veggie focaccia.
Golden Bone Broth Soup$12.00
House-made, free-range chicken bone broth, coconut cream, lemon, turmeric, ginger, bok choy, carrots, shredded roasted chicken
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1931 Fairview

Houston TX

Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Demeris Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Demeris Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jenni's Noodle House-SH

No reviews yet

It’s all good in the noodlehood. A local favorite since 2002 serving fresh Vietnamese. Fast casual with awesome music.

93' Til

No reviews yet

Comfy neighborhood spot with great food and better music! Dog friendly

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston