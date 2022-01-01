Vibrant
Our full menu is gluten, dairy and refined sugar free. We source local, organic produce and make our bread, pastries, cheese and milks in-house. Our chicken and eggs are pasture-raised and organic.
1931 Fairview • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1931 Fairview
Houston TX
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Demeris Bar-B-Q
Come in and enjoy!
Demeris Catering
Come in and enjoy!
Jenni's Noodle House-SH
It’s all good in the noodlehood. A local favorite since 2002 serving fresh Vietnamese. Fast casual with awesome music.
93' Til
Comfy neighborhood spot with great food and better music! Dog friendly