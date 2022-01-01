Vic’s on Broadway

Truth Nightclub & Ultra Lounge

Founded on the idea of providing a Venue for people to connect, relax, celebrate and have fun. Our venue offers benefits that other venues simply don’t! This location is 8000 sq. ft. facility; it’s just amazing, it can hold about 950 people at a time and seats about 300 people. There is also a huge outdoor beer garden and part of that is a covered deck. There are two stages and one is 26 x 12 feet. All lighting, sound systems, mixers, and the DJ system available for you. There is a huge bar that is set up to do high volume events. There are four bathrooms which are set up for your small and large crowds. All events will be fully staff and customize to match your occasion.

