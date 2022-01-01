Vici Ristobar POS

Go
Popular Items

Rigatoni Vodka$18.00
Pancetta (pork), sautéed onion, vodka, cream, Grana Padano
Garlic Bread With Mozzarella$6.00
Garlic, butter, mozzarella
House Salad
Mixed house greens, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, house balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken Parm$18.00
Breaded and fried chicken breasts, tomato sauce, mozzarella, side of spaghetti
NY Style
Italian plum tomato sauce, basil, olive oil, grated cheese, mozzarella
Spaghetti Carbonara$18.00
Pancetta (pork), caramelized onions, European butter, cream, parmesan
"Cinelli's Famous" Grandma Margherita
Cinelli’s original recipe, thin crust, crushed Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh garlic, oregano, grated cheese
Vici's Famous Chopped Salad$12.00
Chopped mixed greens, cucumber, olives, red onions, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, house balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, house Caesar, parmesan, crostini
Fettuccine Alfredo$18.00
European butter, cream, parmesan cheese
Location

Durham NC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
