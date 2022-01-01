Go
Vicinato Pizza & Restaurant

5080 Mayfield Road

Popular Items

Medium Pizza build your own$11.49
Chicken Parm Dinner$20.00
Tender breast of chicken lightly breaded with our homemade breadcrumbs & sauteed in olive oil. Then we top it with melted cheese.
Garlic Bread$2.75
It's pretty self explanatory.
FAMILY build your own$14.49
13" X 18" rectangle pizza cut into 12 square slices
SMALL Pizza build your own$8.29
Chicken Parm Sandwich$10.99
Chicken cutlet sauteed & topped with melted cheese served with a side of our marinara sauce. One of a kind.
Quart Italian Wedding Soup$11.00
Traditional Italian wedding soup that we make fresh daily. Rumor has it that it will be the best you'll ever have!!!!!!!!
Just twice as much as the bowl.
Fish Fry Dinner$11.99
3 pieces of beer battered cod fried & served with fries, or your choice of pasta. A dinner salad. Add extra piece of fish for $2 each.
Bowl Italian Wedding Soup$6.25
Traditional Italian wedding soup that we make fresh daily. Rumor has it that it will be the best you'll ever have!!!!!!!!
Garden Salad$5.95
Iceberg lettuce & mixed greens topped with provolone cheese, tomatoes, & black olives.
Served with your choice of dressing on the side. We throw in a slice of our delicious bread & butter.
Location

5080 Mayfield Road

Lyndhurst OH

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
