Bar/Bistro
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
4031 Vicinia Way
Fenton, MI 48430
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
4031 Vicinia Way, Fenton MI 48430
Nearby restaurants
The Gardens
Come in and enjoy!
Corner Bar & Grill
Corner Bar & Grill is a local gathering spot located in Fenton, MI. Our menu reflects a Gastro pub spirit with handcrafted cocktails, craft beer, while keeping its roots as a local hang out. We like to consider Corner Bar & Grill an extension of your living room, where friends, family and neighbors share good times.
#GoodFoodGoodFun #RaisingTheBarOnBarFood
Vicinia General Store
Come in and enjoy!
Pita Way - Fenton
The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else.